CPI, CPI-M express shock over India abstaining from UN voting on ceasefire in Gaza

New Delhi, Oct 28 The CPI and CPI-M on Saturday expressed shock over India abstaining from the voting for a ceasefire in Gaza, and slammed the Central government, saying it shows the extent to which Indian foreign policy is being shaped by being a subordinate ally of US imperialism.

In a joint statement, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Raja and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Sitaram Yechury said: "It is shocking that India abstained on a Resolution overwhelmingly adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for a humanitarian truce titled 'Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations' in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

"India's abstention on a resolution that was overwhelmingly adopted shows the extent to which Indian foreign policy is being shaped by being a subordinate ally of US imperialism and the Narendra Modi government's actions for consolidating the US- Israel-India nexus. This negates India's longstanding support to the Palestinian cause," it said.

The joint statement said that as the UN General Assembly adopted this resolution, "Israel has stepped up its genocidal air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip".

"It has also cut off all communications in Gaza which is home to 2.2 million Palestinians," it said.

"Respecting the overwhelming mandate of the UN General Assembly, there must be an immediate ceasefire. The UN must re-energize itself to implement the mandate of the Security Council for a 2-State solution with pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of State of Palestine," the statement added.

The remarks came after India on Friday abstained in the UN General Assembly from voting on a draft resolution submitted by Jordan, that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as it did not make any mention of the terrorist group Hamas.

In a first, India has voted against a UN General Assembly resolution backing the Palestine cause.

India's opposition to the resolution on Friday was because it failed to condemn Hamas for its terrorist attack and the Assembly rejected an amendment supported by New Delhi that would have named the terror group.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel said after the vote: "The terror attacks in Israel on October 7 were shocking and deserve condemnation.

"Violence as a means to achieve political objectives damages indiscriminately, and does not pave the way for any durable solutions. The terror attacks in Israel on October 7 were shocking and deserve condemnation. Our thoughts are also with those taken hostages. We call for their immediate and unconditional release. Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality, or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts. Let us keep aside differences, unite and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism," she added.

