CPI fires first shot against Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan's 'style of functioning'

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 25 The "style of functioning" of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came under fire on Monday from none other than the CPI - the second-largest member of the ruling CPI-M led Left Democratic Front government.

The attack took place at the council meeting of the CPI as it entered the second day on Tuesday.

A few speakers raised the issue of the ongoing cooperative bank scams that has surfaced, especially in Thrissur district's CPI-M led boards, after the Enforcement Directorate began its probes.

Another speaker wanted to know why Vijayan is unable to attack the Centre for sidelining Kerala and its genuine needs, and yet another called to end the "extravagance" of the government.

In the past few days media has been reporting the renting of a helicopter primarily for the use of Vijayan at an exorbitant cost, while another speaker pointed out that the state Finance department is taking an unfavourable position, especially when it comes to releasing funds for the ministries of the CPI Ministers.

Incidentally this attack, even though it took place within the four walls of the CPI office, is the first ever expression against Vijayan and his style of functioning, especially in the wake of a few allegations against him. Now all eyes are on Tuesday when the meeting resumes as the liaison committee meeting of the LDF is to be held shortly, when the top leaders of the entire Front will take part.

