CPI Kerala decides not to replace ailing state secretary

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 Putting an end to speculations to replace ailing CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, the party on Thursday decided not to replace the veteran leader.

The Rajendran (73), who was elected for a second term as state secretary last year, has not been keeping well for the past few months. The rumors to remove him from the post grew stronger after early this month his right foot was amputated after his diabetic condition got worse.

The CPI leadership, in the meeting, has decided to allow him to continue and his responsibilities can be shared between the two assistant secretaries.

The two time former legislator, Rajendran, is known to be tough politician and there are also people in the party who staunchly oppose him. However, he continues to enjoy the majority support and was evident when the matter came up for discussion. Rajendran is known for having good relations with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the CPI decided to stick with Rajendran after speculations arose that CPI-M might call for a rejig of the seats which the CPI contests to the Lok Sabha.

Of the 20 LS seats, the CPI-M contests 16 while four seats are given to CPI. The CPI-M is been keen to take the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, which the CPI has lost thrice since 2009 against the Congress law maker Shashi Tharoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor