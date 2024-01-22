CPI leader condemns arrest of three for screening of 'Ram ke Naam'

Hyderabad, Jan 22 Communist Party of India (CPI) national Secretary Syed Azeez Pasha on Monday condemned the arrest of three persons in Hyderabad for screening Anand Patwardhan's award-winning film "Ram ke Naam".

The CPI leader said on receiving information from Prof Ram Puniyani about the arrest of three persons in Defence Colony under Neredmet police station limits, he spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned and demanded that the case be dropped unconditionally.

Aziz Pasha said that he also sent a letter to the Rachakonda Police Commissioner seeking action against SHO Neredmet. He further stated just because the film has certain cryptic remarks against the VHP, it could not become the basis of registering a case against the three, including two girls.

The CPI leader said that the secular people having faith in a secular, socialist and democratic constitution, are bound to criticise VHP for dividing the country on religious lines.

Aziz Pasha warned that if the case is not withdrawn unconditionally, the CPI will protest against the unwarranted arrests of the innocents.

Rachakonda police had Sunday stopped screening of the documentary by some activists at a restaurant and registered a case. A case was registered at Neredmet Police Station against the activists under Indian Penal Code's sections 290 (public nuisance) and 295A (Outraging religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) read with section 34 (common intent).

