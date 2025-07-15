CPI leader shot dead in Hyderabad during morning walk

Hyderabad, July 15 A Communist Party of India (CPI) leader was shot dead by unidentified persons in Hyderabad's Malakpet area on Tuesday morning.

The assailants, who came in a car, opened fire on Chandu Nayak, a leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and fled the scene. The 47-year-old died on the spot.

The incident occurred near a park around 7 a.m. in Shalivahana Nagar, sending panic through the area. The man was shot dead in front of his wife and son.

The victim, along with his wife and son, was out on a morning walk when the assailants opened fire on him.

Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital.

According to police, the assailants opened fire on Chandu Nayak (47). The incident created panic among morning walkers at the park and children who were on their way to school.

The victim was a native of Narsaipalli in Balmuru mandal of Nagarkurnool district and was residing in Chaintanyapuri with his family.

A large number of people, including women, gathered at the spot. They were shocked by Chandu Nayak's killing.

Some women were crying inconsolably. They said the CPI leader was popular in the area and was always helping locals in solving their problems. Some women said Chandu Nayak helped them in getting house sites in the area.

One of the women told media persons that he had shared with them that he faced a threat to his life.

Another person said that he spoke to them at 6.30 a.m. about the digging of a borewell as part of the construction of a temple in the area. However, later, they came to know about the incident, he said.

Senior police officials and the forensic team are on the spot.

Police were scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the killers. They were also investigating whether Chandu Nayak had enmity with anyone.

The victim was reportedly in the real estate business. Police suspect that the killing may be related to a property dispute.

