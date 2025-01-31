CPI-M central committee member Jitendra Chaudhury re-elected as Tripura unit Secretary

Agartala, Jan 31 Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) central committee member Jitendra Chaudhury re-elected as party’s Tripura state Secretary in the three-day (January 29 to 31) 24th state conference of the Left party.

The 67-year-old Left leader Chaudhury, former Lok Sabha member and ex-minister, was first to become the Tripura state CPI (M) Secretary in 2022.

He said that a 62-member state committee including seven women and a 14-member secretariat have been formed by the state conference.

Chaudhury said that 40 party members have been chosen in the conference to attend the 24th CPI-M party Congress, which will be held from April 2 to 6 in Madurai.

He said that despite the “conspiracies of the BJP government and the ruling party” thousands of CPI-M leaders, members and supporters attended the public gatherings on January 29 which was organised as part of the state conference, which was held once in three years.

"We have alternatively sought permission from the police to allot any of the three venues to hold the public gathering on January 29 but the police did not give permission for any of the locations till January 27. They had given one after another excuse for not allotting the venue," said Chaudhury, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state.

Chaudhury said the party had applied a month ago for permission to hold a public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Maidan Stadium in Agartala.

He said: "The state government denied the request, citing a pre-scheduled Self-Help Group (SHG) fair at the same venue and then we sought permission for another two venues but that too was also rejected. At the last moment the police gave permission in front of the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, which was a small venue for the mega public rally."

Altogether 414 delegates participated in the state conference, which was addressed by CPI-M Politburo members – Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Manik Sarkar and Ashok Dhawale, who is also the President of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

Former Minister and senior party leader Manik Dey said that the state conference has finalised 9-point demands to launch a statewide movement soon.

The demands include scrapping the new Education policy, preventing atrocities against women, and declaring last year’s flood in Tripura as a national disaster.

