CPI-M gives 'final warning' to Thiruvananthapuram mayor

Thiruvananthapuram, July 1 In 2020, then 21-year-old Arya Rajendran created history by becoming the youngest mayor of the country as she was sworn in at the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. Since then, she has been in the news on quite a few occasions for the wrong reasons.

At the CPI-M Thiruvananthapuram district committee meeting held to take stock of the dismal performance of the party in the Lok Sabha polls, she came under fire from several quarters for her 'childish behaviour' . After getting a dressing down, she was given a last warning to mend her ways.

In April she and her husband Sachin Dev, a party legislator, came under fire from several quarters for immature, rude and arrogant behavior with a driver of the state owned KSRTC.

This case is now before a court here after the driver filed a police complaint.

At the party’s stocktaking meeting, a few senior leaders expressed their displeasure at the public conduct of Rajendran and after a discussion, it was decided to give a final warning to her.

The leadership felt that if she was removed for her repeated immature behavior, it might affect her political future.

At one point of time there was talk of fielding her for the Lok Sabha, even when she was being seen as a likely candidate for the next assembly elections from the capital district.

