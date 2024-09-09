CPI-M seeks action against senior Kerala police official over meeting with RSS leaders

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 Top Kerala CPI-M leaders on Monday expressed their displeasure over Kerala Police's ADGP, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar's meeting with two high-ranking RSS officials last year and sought action against him.

The newly-appointed ruling Left Democratic Front convenor and CPI-M legislator T.P. Ramakrishnan said all want to know why the senior police official met the RSS leaders.

"The Kerala government will be finding out why he met them. If the police official has done a wrong, just a mere transfer alone will not suffice and instead appropriate action also has to be there," he said.

CPI-M politburo member A.Vijayaraghavan also minced no words, saying that the party will look into it as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also a senior member of the party politburo.

"But what’s surprising is where was the media in the past 16 months and why is it being raised now," he asked.

It was last week that Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan broke the news that Ajith Kumar had met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissue in May last year and termed him an "interlocutor between the RSS and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan".

And when this became the talking point, there came the further revelation that Ajith Kumar, along with a Chennai-based businessman, met another top RSS leader Ram Madhav at a hotel in Kovalam here.

While the Congress leaders have stepped up their attack against Vijayan, CPI state Secretary Binoy Viswam termed it as mysterious and not in tune with the Left policy.

Ajith Kumar has been in the news ever since CPI-M-backed Independent lawmaker P.V. Anvar alleged that Ajith Kumar was involved in some shady deals and termed the ADGP a "notorious criminal who has modelled himself on fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim".

Meanwhile, some local TV channels have started airing an old clip of Vijayan slamming former state police chief T.P. Senkumar for moving close to the BJP.

Meanwhile, Vijayan who has not opened his mouth as yet, is in a spot of bother as this issue is being discussed across the state at around over 34,000 lower levels of the CPI-M party units, which is gearing up for its 24th Party Congress to be held in April next year.

