CPI-M veteran Suresh Kurup latest to be sidelined by Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 Veteran CPI-M leader K. Suresh Kurup has become the latest in a series of party stalwarts who have been sidelined by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The 68-year-old leader was recently excluded from the Kottayam district committee during its reorganization.

Kurup, a four-time Lok Sabha MP and a two-time MLA, has been a prominent figure in Kerala's political landscape and a close associate of party icon V.S. Achuthanandan.

A dynamic student leader, he entered Parliament at the age of 28 after a remarkable victory in the 1984 Kottayam Lok Sabha election. His popularity grew steadily, bolstered by his soft-spoken demeanor -- an uncommon trait among CPI-M leaders in the state.

In 2009, Kurup lost his Lok Sabha seat but transitioned to state politics, contesting the Ettumanoor Assembly seat in 2011. After securing another term in 2016, many expected him to be rewarded with a cabinet position or the Speaker's role, given his parliamentary experience and cross-party appeal. However, Vijayan, known for his no-nonsense leadership and selective favouritism, denied Kurup such opportunities.

The recent district committee shake-up saw Kurup removed, ostensibly due to a letter he submitted in 2022 citing ill health. While Kurup's health has reportedly improved since then, his exclusion is seen as part of a broader pattern under Vijayan's leadership.

V.N. Vasavan, the current Devaswom Minister and a close ally of Vijayan, has emerged as the dominant CPI-M leader in Kottayam. Vasavan's rise can be attributed to his unwavering support for Vijayan during the factional rift between Achuthanandan and Vijayan in the early 2000s.

Kurup now joins a growing list of prominent CPI-M leaders sidelined by Vijayan, including former ministers Thomas Isaac, K.K. Shailaja, and G. Sudhakaran.

Party insiders say that the sidelining of these leaders reflects Vijayan’s consolidation of power, leaving little room for dissent or perceived rivalry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor