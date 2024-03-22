CPI-M's Amra Ram to be INDIA candidate from Sikar

Jaipur, March 22 The CPI-M on Friday announced party leader Amra Ram as its candidate from the Sikar Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan.

The Congress, which released its third list of Lok Sabha candidates on Thursday, announced it was leaving the Sikar seat for fellow INDIA bloc member, the CPI-M.

The announcement was made at the meeting of the Communist Party of India-Marxist's Rajasthan State Committee at the Mazdoor Kisan Bhawan here, with state-in-charge, Brinda Karat and co-in-charge, Biju Krishnan present as observers on behalf of the Central Committee.

The state committee, on the occasion, called upon the people of Rajasthan to defeat the "anti-farmer, anti-labour and anti-common people" BJP on all seats in the state.

Addressing the meeting, Brinda Karat said that the BJP-led Central government has worked only to benefit corporates and called on all to save the Constitution and democracy by defeating the "communal, pro-corporate, and corrupt" BJP.

