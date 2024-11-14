CPI, other secular parties share a common goal of safeguarding the Constitution: D Raja

New Delhi, Nov 14 D. Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday said that the Constitution was under threat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing outfits including RSS and added that his party and other secular parties share a common goal of safeguarding the Constitution from repeated onslaughts.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, D Raja spoke on a range of issues including the need for a better co-ordinated and fortified coalition to take on the ruling BJP and also dropped an advice for the Congress party i.e. to not act as ‘big brother’ but rather be more accommodative and considerate of other alliance partners.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: Rahul Gandhi has made 'save constitution' as Congress party's big poll pitch while BJP accuses him of misleading the public, with blank copy of the red book creating a flutter at a recent public rally. What are your thoughts on this?

D. Raja: People understand what the BJP is trying to do. The RSS was founded in 1925, but it had no role in the fight against colonial rule or in the country's freedom struggle. After Independence, fundamental law for our country i.e. Constitution was scripted.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar took up this responsibility, working with a galaxy of leaders to create the present Constitution. The RSS and Hindu Mahasabha did not agree with it, as they wanted India to be declared a theocratic nation, an idea that B.R. Ambedkar rejected. Even decades after independence, the BJP and RSS have not fully supported the Constitution. The Constitution clearly states that India is a democratic, secular republic. However, the RSS and BJP are attempting to redefine the Indian state and have not fully accepted the Constitution.

The RSS and BJP combined, pose a great threat to our Constitution, the democratic foundation of our republic and the federal system of governance. India is a nation of tremendous diversity, with elected state assemblies, and the Constitution makes it clear that "India, that is Bharat, is a Union of States." Yet, PM Modi and the BJP push for "one nation, one election," which is impractical and impossible. Those who drafted the Constitution envisioned multiple elections. While the BJP cites expense concerns, if they truly cared about costs, they would address issues like electoral bonds, which have allowed their party to amass huge funds. This shows that the BJP and RSS are threats to the Constitution. Thus, the CPI and other secular democratic parties have a common goal to defeat the BJP in safeguarding the Constitution.

IANS: Regarding INDIA alliance, you're united at the national level but in states, you compete with regional parties. For example, in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, we don't see this unity in campaigns. What is the current status of the alliance?

D. Raja: The INDIA bloc was formed to collectively fight and defeat the BJP and its allies. It has been noted that the alliance parties must have mutual trust and accommodation. Seat-sharing arrangements should be acceptable to all secular and democratic parties within the INDIA bloc.

In Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin and the DMK showed political maturity by accommodating all alliance partners, achieving unanimous agreement on seat-sharing. This brought success to the DMK. Unfortunately, this has not been the case in many other states. In Kerala, the situation is different. But in major states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, proper seat-sharing hasn't been achieved. Major parties, particularly the Congress, must do some serious introspection. Congress must reflect on why it couldn't accommodate other parties in Haryana, and similarly, in Jharkhand, where seat-sharing was poorly managed. After Haryana, we expected serious introspection from all parties in the INDIA bloc.

The INDIA bloc is not just about Congress. Congress should understand that the bloc includes many other parties, including the Left Front. It should not claim to represent INDIA alone.

IANS: Do you believe this situation is due to the Congress Party’s 'big brother' attitude?

D. Raja: It's not about "big brother" or "small brother" roles. This is not about Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership alone. Congress, as the largest secular national party, must revive and redefine its policies and strategies. We face a new situation where right-wing conservative forces have gained power, and we must liberate the country from the clutches of right-wing conservative forces. This requires mutual co-ordination, particularly from the Congress.

For example, Tamil Nadu is a model of how meaningful seat-sharing arrangements can bring parties together and ensure electoral success. Out of 543 parliamentary seats, Kerala has only 20 seats, where the main contest is between LDF and UDF. People know it, whether LDF wins or UDF wins, BJP is not winning, that is the politics we should understand from Kerela.

In the coming days, secular democratic parties within the INDIA bloc must conduct serious introspection, encouraging mutual trust and accommodation in time of elections.

IANS: What is your message to the INDIA alliance partners in light of upcoming elections in Delhi and other states, next year?

D. Raja: Elections will take place not only in Delhi but across other states. In 2026, there will be elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In the coming months, several state assembly elections will take place, followed by national elections. This is why we urge all secular and left-leaning democratic parties to reassess and review their policies. Let us evaluate the situation after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, which will provide more clarity. INDIA alliance parties must approach this with greater seriousness and commitment. Let’s wait and see.

IANS: In Bengal, the Left Front and Congress aligned to challenge TMC and BJP. However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested voting for BJP to defeat the TMC. What are your thoughts?

D. Raja: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury does not represent the entire Congress. What he said maybe his personal view, and we cannot take it as the Congress Party's stance. If Mallikarjun Kharge had made such a statement, it would be considered seriously and could be debatable. However, these are just Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s personal views. I don't want to get into that debate. The larger point remains that secular and democratic parties must realise that they need to unite and fight collectively to defeat the BJP and its allies.

