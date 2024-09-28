CPI seeks Kerala ADGP's removal for meeting RSS leaders

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 Days after the Pinarayi Vijayan government asked the state police chief to conduct a probe into the meeting of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar with top RSS leaders, the CPI, the second biggest ally in the ruling Left government, has asked for his removal from the post.

On Saturday, the state CPI secretary Binoy Viswam said a very senior police officer meeting RSS leaders is not acceptable under any circumstances and that too when it is a Left the government in Kerala.

“He has to be moved out from the crucial post as a top police official manning the law and order section should never have any connection with the RSS,” said Viswam.

Incidentally, it was early this month that Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan first broke the news that Ajith Kumar had met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in May last year at Thrissur.

When this news became the talking point, a few days later came the next news that Ajith Kumar along with a Chennai-based businessman met another top RSS leader Ram Madhav at a hotel in Kovalam.

Top Congress leaders took potshots at the Chief Minister saying that Ajith Kumar was the conduit of CM Vijayan showing close links with the RSS as a few cases are there against his daughter.

With the Congress up in arms, the CPI also joined in with its national secretary D. Raja categorically making it clear that action has to be taken. The same issue was also taken up by state Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who is from the CPI, at the weekly cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday.

CM Vijayan has also been under attack from two-time Left Independent legislator P.V. Anvar on how the Chief Minister was shielding Ajith Kumar.

Anvar announced that he was severing his ties with the Left. On Thursday, the CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan said that with Anvar deciding to leave the Left, the CPI(M) will have no more links with him.

With the Assembly session slated to begin on October 4, all eyes are on CM Vijayan on whether he will continue to shield Ajith Kumar, who is presently facing multiple probes or remove him, from the post..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor