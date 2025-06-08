CPI urges TN govt to end 'discriminatory' Class 11 admission practices in state schools

Chennai, June 8 Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary R. Mutharasan has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and stop government higher secondary schools, which are allegedly denying Class 11 admissions to students based on their Class 10 marks.

In a strongly worded statement, the senior CPI leader said that multiple complaints have emerged from across the state alleging that several government schools are selectively admitting only high-scoring students, while turning away those with average grades.

He condemned the practice as contrary to the state's commitment to social justice and equitable education.

"This form of academic discrimination is unjust and detrimental, especially to students from marginalised and economically disadvantaged backgrounds," Mutharasan said, voicing support for affected students.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu has launched several progressive schemes aimed at promoting inclusive education and reducing school dropouts. Initiatives such as the free breakfast scheme and the Pudhumai Penn programme have significantly increased school retention and higher education enrolment rates, particularly among girls, he noted.

Highlighting last year's academic achievements, Mutharasan stated that 241 government schools had secured a 100 per cent pass rate in the Class 10 public examinations - a testament to the dedication of teachers and the success of the state's education reforms.

He lauded educators for their efforts but warned that these achievements should not come at the cost of fairness and inclusivity.

Distinguishing between public and private institutions, the CPI leader cautioned that the trend of private schools admitting only top scorers to boost their pass percentages and profitability should not be allowed to infiltrate government education policy.

"Government schools must uphold the principle of social justice. The true measure of quality education lies in how much a student improves, not just in final examination scores," he emphasised.

The CPI has urged the Tamil Nadu government and the School Education Department to issue clear directives ensuring that no student is denied admission to Class 11 in government schools solely based on marks.

"Every student deserves an equal opportunity to continue their education. Marks alone should not decide their future," Mutharasan said.

The party reiterated that government institutions must remain inclusive and accessible to all students, irrespective of academic performance, in line with the state’s social justice framework.

