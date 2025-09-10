CPI voices concern over BJP’s growth in Kerala, calls for broader Left unity

Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 10 The Communist Party of India (CPI) has cautioned that the growth of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala is beyond conventional political estimates and must be countered through stronger Left unity.

The CPI is the second biggest ally in the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala.

Ever since the CPI(M) came into being in 1964, the CPI has been relegated to second place, and for a brief period in the 70s, the CPI aligned with the Congress party in the state.

In its political resolution, adopted ahead of the 25th Party Congress, the CPI described such unity as a “strategic necessity” to safeguard democracy and secularism.

The resolution accused the BJP of misusing power to infiltrate every sector of society and cautioned against treating elections as “seasonal exercises.”

It also urged the Left Front to move away from symbolic candidatures, and focus instead on meaningful political interventions.

According to the resolution, upcoming local body polls should be used to engage with people at the grassroots and to nurture a new generation of leaders.

The CPI, it said, must undergo renewal not only in form but also in content, while preserving its ideological legacy.

The party sees itself as the guiding force for the next generation of communists.

While stressing the importance of unity, the CPI clarified that it should not be reduced to a matter of “electoral arithmetic" and warned that opportunistic alliances would bring little benefit in the long run.

The CPI’s state conference, being held in connection with the 25th Party Congress, began in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

Party General Secretary D. Raja inaugurated the delegate session attended by 528 delegates, including 39 special invitees.

As part of the inaugural ceremonies, a traditional torch procession, which began on Tuesday at the Vayalar Martyrs’ Memorial, culminated at the venue -- Kanam Rajendran Nagar --where it was received by State Secretary Binoy Viswam.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a seminar on “The Future of Secularism and Federalism.”

The seminar is expected to frame broader discussions on the challenges to India’s federal structure and the threat posed by right-wing forces to the secular fabric.

