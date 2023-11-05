CPI(M) announces candidates for 14 seats in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 5 The CPI(M) has released the first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections.

CPI(M) state secretary T. Veerabhadram on Sunday announced the names of candidates for 14 seats.

Veerabhadram himself will contest from Palair. Karam Pullaiah will contest from Bhadrachalam (ST), Pittala Arjun from Aswaraopet (ST), Paladugu Bhaskar from Madhira (SC), Bhukya Veerabhadram from Wyra (ST), Yerra Srikanth from Khammam and Macharla Bharathi from Sathupalli (SC).

All the seven seats are in undivided Khammam district.

The CPI(M) has also fielded candidates from Miryalguda, Nakirekal (SC), Bhuvanagiri,Janagam, Ibrahimpatnam, Patancheru and Musheerabad.

The Marxist party decided to go alone after the Congress failed to respond to its demand for two seats. It announced that it will contest 24 seats.

The party had set November 2 as the deadline for the Congress party to accept its demand for Wyra and Miryalaguda seats.

The party had originally demanded Bhadrachalam and Palair, but the Congress party announced its candidates from both the seats and offered Wyra and Miryalaguda. Later, the Congress also refused to leave Wyra and told the CPI leaders that it would give Miryalaguda for another seat in Hyderabad.

The Congress party had agreed to leave two seats each for CPI and CPI(M) under the seat-sharing agreement.

The CPI is still waiting for Congress to announce its final list. The Congress had offered Kothagudem and Chennur seats to the CPI.

The Congress party has so far announced candidates for 100 out of 119 Assembly seats.

