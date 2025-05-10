CPI(M) cautions younger comrades against projecting personal views as party line on social media

Kolkata, May 10 The CPI(M) leadership in West Bengal has issued a note of caution to party members -- particularly those who are younger comrades -- urging them to exercise restraint on social media and avoid presenting personal views as the party’s official position.

The advisory, circulated through an internal letter among full-time party workers, outlines two key directives.

First, members must refrain from making social media statements that, to an extent, contradict the CPI(M)’s official political line.

Second, if any comrade does express a personal opinion online, it must be clearly stated as such and not attributed to the party.

The advisory, which came in the form of an internal party letter circulated among the whole-timers in the party, clearly stated that it had come to the notice of the leadership that often the personal opinion of the comrades expressed in the social media is totally opposite to the official party lines.

It stresses the importance of synergy between individual members and the party, as well as coordination across different levels of leadership and committees when communicating publicly.

The leadership has also made it clear that any social media post targeting party leaders, leadership groups, or fellow comrades will be treated as an act of internal factionalism. Such tendencies and behaviour, the party warned, will invite disciplinary action against the comrades concerned.

“In the past, several members were verbally or informally warned for spreading misinformation or making disparaging remarks about the leadership or other comrades on social media. While some corrected their conduct, others did not. This internal letter now serves as an official caution from the leadership, applicable to everyone within the party,” said a CPI(M) state committee member.

