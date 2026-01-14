CPI(M) faces unprecedented exits in Kerala ahead of Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Kerala is struggling with an unprecedented wave of high-profile defections as veteran leaders and former legislators switch allegiances to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections.

Reji Lukose, a prominent party face in television debates for over a decade, formally joined the BJP last week, citing his dissatisfaction with the Left's "rusted policies" and its "communal stance" and attracted by the BJP's development-oriented vision.

"I am fascinated by the pro-development policies and programmes put forward by the BJP in Kerala," Lukose stated, praising the vision of the BJP and its state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Lukose alleged the state government failed to address the basic issues in the state, including the mass migration of students and youth seeking education and employment abroad.

"Neither the Left Democratic Front nor the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) took steps to stop this exodus due to a lack of facilities and job opportunities in the state," he said.

Adding to the internal crisis, three-time MLA Aisha Potty joined the Congress on Tuesday, accusing the CPI(M) leadership of systematic neglect.

Potty, who famously ended the dominance of veteran leader R. Balakrishna Pillai in the Kottarakkara constituency in the 2006 election, is expected to be fielded by the UDF in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Potty said she was not afraid of the criticism following her exit from the CPI(M). Speaking at a Congress event recently in Thiruvananthapuram, she had said that the CPI(M) was no longer what it once was.

Former Minister J. Mercykutty Amma launched a sharp attack on Potty, labelling her a "class betrayer" motivated by "greed for power."

"The party gave her all possible benefits, including three terms as an MLA. Her exit is an act of betrayal," Mercykutty Amma said.

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby described the move as "painful" but maintained it would not cause electoral damage.

In another blow to the party, S. Rajendran, a three-time former MLA from Devikulam constituency in Idukki district, confirmed his decision to join the BJP shortly.

Rajendran, who represented Devikulam constituency for 15 years, in 2006, 2011 and 2016, had been distanced from the party since his suspension in 2021 over allegations of sabotaging the official candidate's prospects. However, party candidate A Raja had won the election.

These developments challenge the long-standing political narrative in Kerala that committed communist cadres rarely move to rival ideological camps.

While the CPI(M) dismissed Lukose as a follower rather than a full-time member, his years of defending the party on public platforms have made his departure a significant development in the state's shifting political field.

