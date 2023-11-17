CPI(M) leaders not backing workers against Trinamool's atrocities: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Nov 17 Leader of the opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday expressed sympathy for the CPI(M)'s grassroots level workers while attacking the Marxist leadership of being reluctant in protecting their party workers from the atrocities by the ruling Trinamool Congress .

Following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Lashkar on Monday, one person was killed in counter lynching and 12 houses, all belonging to CPI(M) activists, were set on fire by a violent mob of mainly the followers of the slain Trinamool Congress leader.

Again on Thursday, the cops arrested Anisur Lashkar, also an active CPI(M) worker in the area, as the suspected mastermind.

Referring to these issues, the leader of the opposition, targeted the CPI(M) leadership while expressing sympathy towards the grassroots level party workers.

“The CPI(M) leadership is not serious about standing by the grassroots level party workers who are facing the onslaught of the ruling party and the police administration daily to keep the party flag high. I am receiving regular messages from such grassroots-level CPI(M) workers who are complaining of the lackadaisical approach of their leadership on this count. Both CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress are allies in the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. That is why the CPI(M) leadership are not bothered about the safety of their grassroots level workers,” Adhikari said while speaking to the media persons on Friday afternoon.

This is not the first time that the leader of the opposition has used this strategy to lure reportedly disgruntled workers of not only CPI(M) but also of Congress towards the saffron camp. Besides coining the narrative of “No Vote to Mamata”, he has advised the reportedly disgruntled grassroots level workers and even mid-level leaders in CPI(M) and Congress to either join BJP directly or form a separate anti-Trinamool Congress forum by coming out of their respective parties.

CPI(M) central committee member Dr Sujan Chakraborty, however, gave a strong reaction to Adhikari’s comments. “First Adhikari should try to save his own party. Since the 2021 Assembly elections so many BJP legislators have shifted to Trinamool Congress and the trend is continuing. He does not need to bother about us,” said Chakraborty.

