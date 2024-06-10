CPI(M) may share Rajya Sabha seat with Jose K Mani; decision expected at LDF meet today

Thiruvananthapuram, June 10 With time running out and both the CPI and Kerala Congress (Mani) sticking to their demand of getting Rajya Sabha seats, the CPI(M) is likely to share their seat with ally Jose K Mani who heads the KC (M).

A decision on this is expected to be taken in a Left Democratic Front (LDF) meeting later on Monday.

Election to three seats will be held on June 25.

Of the three, two seats will be contested by the ruling Left, while the other seat will be with the Congress-led Opposition.

On Saturday, the CPI(M) top brass met the leadership of the CPI and Mani separately and the CPI stood firm that under no circumstances would they give their seat to anyone.

KC (M) is the third-biggest ally of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left and they suffered a jolt when its lone sitting MP from Kottyam lost the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

With Jose K Mani’s term also ending, there will be no representation in Parliament for the KC (M), hence the party and its leader is putting pressure on the CPI(M).

With Vijayan and his party suffering yet another drubbing similar to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when they managed to win just one seat, it remains to be seen if they will put their foot down and create heartburn for Jose K Mani.

According to sources, to placate Jose K Mani, the CPI(M) is considering sharing the term of one Rajya Sabha seat with him and a clear picture is expected to emerge, when the full-fledged LDF meets later on Monday.

Jose K Mani heads the bigger faction of his father KM Mani's party.

Soon after the death of his father, Jose K Mani joined the ruling Left Democratic Front and his party won five seats to the Assembly in 2021. His junior colleague got a Cabinet berth in the present Vijayan government.

The other faction led by veteran legislator PJ Joseph is with the Congress-led UDF.

Jose K Mani suffered a rude jolt when he lost the 2021 Assembly polls from his father’s traditional seat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor