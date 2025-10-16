CPI(M) questions probe into Zubeen Garg death

Guwahati, Oct 16 The Assam State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday have raised questions regarding the investigation carried out by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into mysterious death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg.

The party on Thursday organised a tribute programme on the banks of Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati, demanding justice for late singer Zubeen Garg under the banner #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

Party leaders and members paid floral tributes before a portrait of the popular singer, whose death in Singapore has sparked widespread grief and protests across Assam.

During the programme, CPI(M) leaders voiced serious concerns over the ongoing investigation by the CID and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), expressing doubts over the transparency and consistency of the probe.

Addressing the gathering, senior party leader Hemen Das said there have been “contradictory statements” from SIT officials, leading to growing public mistrust.

“Every day, different versions are being presented, but the truth behind Zubeen’s death remains hidden. The Chief Minister himself claimed that it was a case of murder — if that is true, he should reveal who was behind it and what really happened,” Das said.

The CPI(M) also took strong exception to the recent outbreak of violence in Baksa district, where protests over the case turned violent. The party held the police administration responsible for failing to maintain law and order, alleging that the unrest could have been averted through timely preventive action.

“If the police had acted promptly — even by using mild force like a lathi charge — the situation would not have spiralled out of control,” CPI(M) leaders said, adding that the prior disclosure of the accused being brought to Mushalpur had further aggravated tensions.

Party leaders accused the government of mishandling the investigation and failing to deliver justice for the late singer, who remains a revered cultural figure in the state.

The tribute programme was attended by senior CPI(M) leaders, including Hemen Das, Uddhav Barman, MLA Manoranjan Talukdar, and State Secretary Suprakash Talukdar, along with several party members and supporters.

