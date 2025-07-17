CPI(M) rejects AIADMK’s invite to join alliance, calls it a ‘web of deceit’

Chennai, July 17 CPI(M) state secretary P. Shanmugam strongly dismissed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s (EPS) veiled invitation to the Left parties to join his alliance, calling it a “web of deceit” rather than a sincere political overture.

In a sharp post on the social media platform X, Shanmugam accused Palaniswami of political duplicity, pointing out his contradictory stances.

“He says one thing in the morning and the opposite in the evening. During the Lok Sabha elections, he took a different line. Now he has rejoined the BJP,” Shanmugam said.

Referring to EPS’s shifting position on the Left, the CPI(M) leader added, “Last week, he claimed he could not even see the communists. This week, he wants to talk to them. What he spreads before us is not a silk carpet, but a web of deceit.”

He further accused the AIADMK of being ideologically bound to the RSS and incapable of breaking free from its influence.

The rebuttal came in response to EPS’s recent speech at Chidambaram, where he took a swipe at the DMK-led alliance and extended an indirect invitation to its smaller partners, including the CPI(M) and VCK.

Without naming them, he said these parties were enduring disrespect within the Secular Progressive Front, unable to even hold party conferences or hoist their flags.

“All these alliance partners are buttering up the ruling party, yet they are not allowed to conduct meetings or erect their party flags. Why are they still sticking with the DMK and tolerating such humiliation?” EPS asked.

“We will lay a red carpet for alliance parties,” he said during his “Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom” campaign.

It is noteworthy that the CPI(M), a member of the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, has had tensions with the DMK in recent months. The CPI(M) had clashed with the DMK after its trade union wing, CITU, faced resistance while forming a union in a multinational company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor