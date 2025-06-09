CPI(M) says BJP politicising Lord Muruga devotees conference in Madurai

Chennai, June 9 CPI(M) Tamil Nadu state secretary P. Shanmugam has strongly criticised the upcoming Murugan Devotees’ Conference scheduled to be held in Madurai on June 22, calling it a political event disguised as a spiritual gathering.

In a post on the social media platform X, Shanmugam accused the BJP of exploiting the religious sentiments of Hindu devotees for electoral gain.

“This is not a spiritual conference, but a political meeting aimed at advancing the BJP’s agenda,” he said. “From the national leadership to local functionaries, BJP leaders are involved in mobilising people for this event.”

He alleged that the BJP was using the model it adopted in North India, where communal tensions were stoked in the name of religion, to try and make inroads in Tamil Nadu. “They want to turn Tamil Nadu into a land of strife using Lord Murugan as a political tool,” Shanmugam said.

He appealed to devotees of Lord Murugan to see through the political motives and boycott the event.

It may be noted that right-wing outfit Hindu Munnani is organising the event and claims it will serve as a platform to raise issues affecting Murugan devotees across Tamil Nadu.

The conference is being held after a prolonged legal battle, following protests the group staged in Thiruparankundram, which they said was facing “Islamisation”.

Hindu Munnani State President Kadeswara Subramaniam said the event aims to highlight concerns such as poor road conditions between Karaikudi and Palani, restrictions on annadhanam (free meals) for foot pilgrims in Palani, and the deterioration of Murugan temples.

“We expect over five lakh participants. This is not just a religious event but a movement to protect Sanatan Dharma and our temples,” he said.

The group has invited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the event.

Hindu Munnani has petitioned the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking permission to set up miniature replicas of Lord Murugan’s six abodes at the venue. They also requested approval to use sound amplification systems from June 10 to 22, which the police denied. In court, the organisation alleged that police officers visited the miniature construction site and threatened volunteers to stop the work.

