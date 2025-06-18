CPI(M) slams US and G7 over 'belligerent' stance on Iran

New Delhi, June 18 The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday issued a strong condemnation of what it called the belligerent posture of the United States and the G7 nations towards escalating tensions with Iran.

In a sharply worded communique issued by its Politburo, the CPI-M accused US President Donald Trump of making inflammatory statements that risk plunging the entire West Asian region into war and instability.

“President Trump’s open threats to assassinate Iranian leaders and his demands for Iran’s unconditional surrender are deplorable. The large-scale mobilisation of US military fleets signals a readiness to join Israel in launching direct attacks on Iran. These developments are extremely dangerous and threaten to destabilise the region further,” the statement read.

The CPI-M also criticised the G7 communique. It said that it is blaming Iran while turning a blind eye to Israel’s unchecked aggression.

The party alleged that Israel bears the primary responsibility for the worsening regional crisis, citing its military actions not only in Gaza but also in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and now, allegedly, against Iran.

“The United States and Western imperialism are using Israel as a rogue proxy to impose hegemony over West Asia and beyond, in blatant violation of international laws and conventions,” it added.

The CPI-M also demanded that the international community take urgent steps to rein in both the US and Israel and called on the BJP-led Indian government to revise its “pro-US, pro-Israel foreign policy.”

The statement came days after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while campaigning for the Nilambur Assembly by-election, called Israel a "rogue nation" for its aggressive military posture in the region.

Reacting sharply, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala and senior Congress leader V.D. Satheesan accused the CPI-M of political opportunism.

“The CPI-M tailors its rhetoric depending on the constituency. In Nilambur, where Muslims form 43 per cent of the population, they rail against Israel. But in Kottayam, they showcase images of Mother Teresa to appeal to the Christian community. Let’s not forget how they once used Saddam Hussein’s posters during campaigns,” Satheesan said.

He also called out what he sees as a contradiction between the CPI-M’s anti-West rhetoric and its leaders’ personal choices.

“Every time the CPI-M bashes the US, social media lights up with reminders that top CPI-M leaders, including Vijayan, often fly to the US for medical treatment. Their children study in Western universities, even as the party hails Kerala’s public education system as world-class.”

The CPI-M currently holds power only in Kerala, having lost its earlier strongholds in West Bengal and Tripura, and is now a diminished force in national politics.

