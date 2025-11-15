CPI(M) to move SC against SIR, Kerala govt cites 'administrative paralysis' risk

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 CPI(M) state secretary M. V. Govindan on Saturday said the party will approach the Supreme Court challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He alleged that the process was being misused to "deliberately remove a section of voters" from the list.

Govindan said form distribution in Kerala had been ineffective, contrary to the Commission's claim that 80 per cent of the work had been completed.

He added that the party would pursue a full-scale legal battle to prevent what he described as an attempt to selectively disenfranchise citizens.

The State government had earlier moved the Kerala High Court seeking to halt the SIR, arguing that the revision exercise would coincide with local body elections and create severe administrative strain.

The government submitted that deploying the same officials for both election duties and SIR would lead to "administrative paralysis", as local body polls are scheduled for December 9 and 11, while the SIR deadline is December 4.

Highlighting the practical challenges, the State argued that running two major processes simultaneously with the same pool of officers would be unmanageable.

The Centre, however, countered that the State's plea was "malafide", pointing out that 55 per cent of the revision work had already been completed.

The ECI also assured the court that the SIR would not disrupt administrative functioning.

After considering arguments from all sides, the High Court reiterated that approaching the Supreme Court was the appropriate course of action.

It noted that similar issues were already under the Supreme Court's consideration in other states, making it the correct forum for Kerala as well.

With the High Court giving clear room for escalation, the State government and the CPI(M) leadership are now preparing to move to the Supreme Court.

Govindan said the party would resist any move that compromises the integrity of the voter rolls and would continue the legal fight "as far as necessary".

