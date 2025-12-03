CPI(M) took no disciplinary action against its leaders: Kerala LoP

Idukki, Dec 3 Launching a sharp attack on the CPI(M) over its handling of corruption and sexual assault allegations, Kerala Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday said the ruling party is in fear that its own senior leaders may turn approvers if internal inquiries proceed.

He contrasted this with what he described as the Congress party’s “exemplary and dignified” response to complaints raised against one of its own leaders.

Satheesan said the denial of bail to former Devaswom Board presidents A. Padmakumar and Vasu reflected the gravity of the offences they were accused of in the Sabarimala gold heist case.

“Serious evidence is before the court. The High Court-appointed SIT’s investigation has led to their imprisonment. The court even rejected pleas based on age, saying they were likely to destroy evidence,” he noted.

Yet, he added, the CPI(M) had taken “no disciplinary action whatsoever” against them.

“This is only the beginning. More CPI(M) leaders are on their way to jail,” he alleged.

Turning to the complaint against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, Satheesan said the party had acted even before a formal petition was filed.

“The leadership suspended him at a time when there wasn’t even a written complaint. The complaint received yesterday was immediately handed over to the State Police Chief. No political party has shown such integrity,” he said.

In contrast, he alleged, the Chief Minister, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and M.V. Govindan had “numerous complaints” in their possession that never reached the police.

“The CPI(M) acted as judge and jury, suppressing every complaint,” he said.

Satheesan insisted the Congress was not on the defensive. “If we had failed to act, only then would we have been cornered. We will not allow even a scratch on the party’s reputation,” he said, adding that the leadership would discuss the latest complaint collectively and make a decision.

He accused the CPI(M) of using the controversy to divert attention from “large-scale loot” in Sabarimala.

“The party lectures on morality while keeping the rape accused by its side. Two people are in jail for stealing Ayyappa’s gold, yet no action has been taken. What a shameless party the CPI(M) has become,” he said.

Pointing to complaints from women “gathering dust in the cupboards of the AKG Centre( State CPI (M) headquarters),” Satheesan said the public would draw their own conclusions.

“Let this be discussed in the election. People will compare the Congress and the CPI(M), and they will see the difference,” he said.

