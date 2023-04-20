CPI(Maoists) call for 48-hr Bihar-Jharkhand bandh

Patna, April 20 Enraged over the killing of five of its operatives in an encounter, Naxal group CPI(Maoists) has called for a 48-hour bandh in the Naxal dominated areas of Bihar and Jharkhand starting Thursday.

The organisation claimed that the encounter took place in Chatra district on April 3 was "fake". In the encounter five Maoists Gautam Paswan, Amar Kumar, Nanu, Sanjit Kumar and Ajit Kumar were gunned down by the security forces.

They accused the security forces of hatching a conspiracy against the operatives and killing them.

In view of the development, several districts like Gaya, Aurangabad, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Nawada, Jahanabad, Arwal, Rohtas, Kaimur and other districts have been put on high alert.

The Naxal groups have threatened villagers with dire consequences if the bandh is not followed.

Manoj Ram, the SDPO of Naxal dominant Imamganj district said: "We are keeping an eye on Naxal groups and have asked the villagers to stay alert. We are following the instructions of senior officials and coordinating with Paramilitary forces."

