CPI's veteran Kerala leader Ismail upset at being left out of state conference

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 Communist Party of India (CPI) veteran K.E. Ismail has voiced deep anguish over being barred from attending the party's Kerala state conference scheduled to be held in Alappuzha over three days from Wednesday.

In March, Ismail was served a six-month suspension from the party for his statements following the death of top party leader and former legislator P. Raju.

The 84-year-old former state Revenue Minister and Rajya Sabha member, who dedicated his entire life to Communist politics, expressed disappointment that despite decades of loyal service, he has been denied permission to take part in the event.

"I have worked in the party all my life. Am I not allowed to attend this conference? The leadership has imposed a restriction. I feel sorrow and deep pain," he wrote in his social media account.

Recalling his association with past stalwarts, the veteran noted that he had the privilege of working under leaders such as Achutha Menon, N.E. Balaram, P.K. Vasudevan Nair, and Veliyam Bhargavan. "I was entrusted with responsibilities during their time, and I carried them out to the best of my abilities. Those memories remain with me even today," he observed.

The leader also pointed to the decision taken at the 2022 Hyderabad Party Congress to exclude members above the age of 75 from active roles.

"From 2022 onwards, I have been only a primary member because of that policy. But what fault has the leadership now found in me, a primary member?" he asked.

While refraining from making further remarks, the veteran hinted that he may reveal more in the future.

For now, he chose to extend his best wishes to the party conference, hoping it would be held smoothly and achieve great success.

“I will always remain a Communist. That commitment will last until the very end of my life,” he declared, underlining his lifelong ideological loyalty despite his present disappointment.

The remarks have drawn attention within party circles as the organisation prepares for its state conference, which is expected to witness key discussions on policy, organisational matters, and future strategies.

