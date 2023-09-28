CPR programme to be included in all K'taka Police academies

Bengaluru, Sep 28 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday said that the critical Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) education programme will be included in all the police training academies of the state.

Addressing the gathering after launching SOS QR code and CPR education programme of the Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru -- on the occasion of the World Heart Day, which will be celebrated on September 29, he said that he will also take the initiative up with the government to teach students about CPR.

“I will take this up with the government. As Home Minister I promise, we will initiate this with all the training schools for the police in the state. We teach law, weaponry, how to handle crowds, how to face challenges. The state has more than 12 Police Training Academies. I will initiate this in all of them to train police about CPR. We will include this as part of the training programme,” he said.

He said that large number of deaths, at least 30 per cent, occur due to cardiac arrest.

“That’s the statistics I read. You can imagine what is happening with the health sector and also our living. The living style in the Indian way in the Indian context is definitely different from others,” he said.

He said that we need to look at these issues from an Indian perspective not from a western perspective.

“We eat differently and different things. We live differently. The people, especially working class, executives, politicians, we live in a different atmosphere. We always have stress. We always live with challenges and go through it unknowingly,” he said.

Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao who also attended the programme said that that the government has initiated to teach the CPR to the students and it’s going to be part of the new curriculum.

“Young people should become more aware of it and should know how to perform the. Every life is important,” he said.

Manipal Hospitals has proposed to the Government of Karnataka to make CPR education mandatory at all education institutions and civic bodies. Besides 37 traffic signals, the QR code will be placed near institution gates, corporate buildings, school buses, and yellow construction helmets for easy accessibility to medical help.

Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, said: "At Manipal Hospitals, our mission has always been to provide world-class healthcare services. The introduction of the SOS QR code and CPR education initiative aligns with our commitment to transforming Bengaluru into a Heart Smart City. We believe that by enhancing cardiac care, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our patients."

