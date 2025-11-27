Crackdown on crime: Bihar Police to seize assets, 400 files submitted to court

Patna, Nov 27 Criminals involved in illegal activities in Bihar are set to face strict action as the state police have intensified its crackdown on unlawfully acquired assets.

The Bihar Police have started compiling detailed records of criminals to confiscate their illegal property, and the process will soon gather pace.

Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar informed the media on Thursday that to curb criminal proceeds, the police have already prepared a complete dossier of 400 individuals and submitted it to the court. The court is currently reviewing these cases.

He further said that 1,200 to 1,300 more individuals have been identified, and documents related to them are being prepared.

These individuals include members of the land mafia, sand mafia, criminals, and those involved in other forms of illegal trade who are suspected of acquiring property through unlawful means. Their files will also be submitted to the court soon.

Responding to questions about women’s safety and measures to prevent molestation incidents, the DGP announced a major initiative: “Women police officers will now patrol all schools and colleges. For this purpose, the police department is purchasing 2,000 scooters this year.”

“Using these scooters, women police officers will patrol during the arrival and dispersal timings of schools and colleges. Strict preventive action will be taken against any miscreants,” DGP Kumar said.

The initiative comes after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and newly appointed Home Minister Samrat Choudhary announced on Tuesday that his priority would be to strengthen and expand the good governance model initiated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Emphasizing strict monitoring outside educational institutions, Samrat Choudhary said the police will keep a close watch on those engaging in harassment or “Romeo-like” behavior near schools and colleges.

A special force will be deployed, and targeted campaigns will be conducted during school hours to ensure that incidents of molestation are prevented.

