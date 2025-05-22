Crackdown on Maoists continues in Chhattisgarh, one killed

Raipur, May 22 Following a significant success with the elimination of 27 Maoists, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) intensified their campaign, shifting focus to Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, where another fierce encounter unfolded on Thursday.

Reports indicate that DRG forces have cornered a group of Maoists in Bijapur, with continuous gunfire reverberating through the region. Amid the confrontation, one Maoist has been confirmed dead, while two brave jawans have sustained injuries.

Police officers have not yet confirmed, but said a detailed report will be issued soon.

In a bold and relentless crackdown on Naxalite insurgency, security forces launched an extensive operation, leading to the elimination of 27 militants in the dense forests of Abujhmad, Narayanpur on Wednesday.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "A Naxal operation has been underway since Wednesday, in which our DRG personnel are actively involved. The operation is still ongoing, and the exact details will be shared once it is completed. We salute the courage of our brave jawans..."

Security forces have released a video and a photograph of dreaded Maoist Baswa Raju, who was killed in an encounter on Wednesday.

Raju has been linked to several deadly insurgent attacks over the years, orchestrating strikes that have resulted in significant loss of life.

In 2010, he masterminded the ambush on CRPF personnel in Tadmetla, where 76 soldiers lost their lives. Just a few years later, in 2013, his name surfaced in connection with the Jheeram attack in Darbha Valley, which targeted a Congress convoy and claimed the lives of 27 political leaders and security personnel.

The following year, in 2019, he played a role in the Gadchiroli attack that saw 15 commandos and one civilian killed in an intense insurgent strike.

Through each of these incidents, his presence in orchestrating high-profile attacks remained evident, reinforcing his position in the insurgency.

In the Tumrel area of Bijapur, security personnel have maintained their strategic encirclement of insurgents. Since early morning, the battle has raged on, resulting in the elimination of a Maoist fighter and the recovery of a weapon, police officials said.

However, official confirmation from authorities remains pending.

Reacting to the ongoing encounter, the Superintendent of Police (SP) assured that comprehensive details would be shared once direct contact with the DRG units is established.

Tragically, one DRG team member was martyred during the intense engagement, with several others wounded while valiantly confronting the attack. Driven by intelligence inputs indicating the presence of top Maoist leadership -- Central Committee and Politburo members -- elite DRG squads from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon were deployed deep into the rugged terrain of Abujhmad.

Despite treacherous conditions, they pressed forward with determination. The campaign against insurgency continues, as security forces push forward in their decisive efforts to eradicate the Maoist threat.

