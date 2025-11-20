Crafting history: Ahmedabad firm prepares majestic flag for Ram Mandir ceremony

Ahmedabad, Nov 20 Preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya for a historic event, with multiple departments working meticulously to ensure every detail is perfect as PM Narendra Modi will hoist the flag atop the spire of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25, marking the completion of its construction.

The occasion will witness the hoisting of a special flag on the Ram Mandir, crafted in Ahmedabad, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise on November 25.

The flag, measuring 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width, is being made by a firm in Ahmedabad renowned for its expertise in parachute and flag manufacturing.

Made from special parachute fabric and silk satin threads, the flag is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, including strong sunlight, heavy rain, and winds up to 60 km/h.

The flag will be hoisted atop the 161-foot-high shikhar of the Ram Mandir on a 42-foot-tall flagpole installed on a 360-degree rotating chamber with ball bearings. This ensures the flag will rotate smoothly with the wind, remaining intact and graceful even in strong gusts.

Craftsman Rakesh Metkar explained, “We have used silk satin fabric with an inner lining. Seven to eight craftsmen worked on it, with detailed embroidery to give the flag a rich texture and elegant appearance.”

The owner of the firm, Kashyab Mewada, added, “Our company is 80 years old, founded by my grandfather in Dasada, northern Gujarat. We specialise in making flags with three-layered silk satin. Four to five skilled craftsmen worked meticulously to create this special flag for the historic Ram Mandir occasion.”

Meanwhile, grand preparations in Ayodhya are in full swing, with authorities ensuring smooth movement for devotees and participants for the flag-hoisting ceremony on November 25, marking a momentous day in the city’s history.

This specially crafted flag not only symbolises devotion and grandeur but also represents centuries of tradition, craftsmanship, and meticulous planning, making the Ram Mandir event even more spectacular.

