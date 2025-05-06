CRDA nod for employees' residential towers in Amaravati

Amaravati, May 6 The Amaravati Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on Tuesday gave its approval for the construction of residential towers for gazetted and non-gazetted officers in the core capital area at a cost of Rs 1732.31 crore.

The 47th CRDA meeting held at the State Secretariat here and presided over by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu decided to call for tenders for residential towers.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, P. Narayana, told media persons after the meeting that it had approved the tenders with regard to various works in the capital city of Amaravati.

The tenders were approved for the completion of residential towers for the gazetted officers worth Rs 514.41 crore. The workers were taken up during 2014-19. Approval was also given for Rs 194.73 crore worth of works for creating external infrastructural facilities.

Construction of nine towers worth Rs 506.67 crore for the non-gazetted officers was also approved. Similarly, it gave nod for another 12 towers besides creating basic facilities worth Rs 517.10 crore.

Narayana said the meeting approved the construction of a water plant with a capacity of 190 MLD along with its operation and maintenance for five years at a cost of Rs 560.57 crore. Construction of overhead tanks at a cost of Rs 494.86 crore was also cleared.

The CRDA also gave its nod for calling tenders for E-3, E-13 and E-15 connecting roads with the national highways, Narayana said, adding that 1.5 km long elevated road in the E-3 seed access road, along with 4.10 km in the E-13, are also approved for taking up their construction with Rs 348.78 crore. Also, the E-15 road will be extended by 3.98 km at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

The Cabinet committee, at its meeting held on Tuesday, cleared land allotment to seven organisations in the core capital areas. It allotted 55 acres for the Law University, 50 acres for Quantum Valley, 0.78 acres each for the Income Tax department and Indian Red Cross Society, 0.40 acres for the head office of the Coastal Bank and one acre for IRCTC Hotels.

Stating that the Basavatarakam Cancer Institute was allotted 15 acres earlier, he said that now another six acres are allocated for building a medical college. The government had already allotted lands for 64 organisations. It has so far allotted 1,050 acres for 71 units.

