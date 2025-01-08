Create fear among criminals, K’taka CM tells police; HM lauds fall in crime rate

Bengaluru, Jan 8 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged police to create a sense of fear among criminals while ensuring a fear-free environment for common people, even as Home Minister Parameshwara praised the force and emphasised that crime rates in urban areas have been declining in the state.

Speaking after inaugurating newly-constructed police stations and offices in Chamarajpet, Cubbon Park, and High Grounds, as well as new police housing complexes in Pulakeshinagar in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah emphasised the role of the police department in ensuring peace and safety in the state.

CM Siddaramaiah issued a strong warning against collusion between the police and the real estate mafia.

"The government will not tolerate police officers supporting the real estate mafia under any circumstances. Create a sense of fear among criminals while ensuring ordinary citizens feel safe," he said.

"The population of the state has crossed seven crore. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of these people while creating a safe and peaceful environment is the responsibility of the police department. The government is always ready to provide the necessary facilities and establish new police stations to support this mission," CM Siddaramaiah said.

The CM stressed that peace and order in the state lead to faster development.

He urged the police to adopt a people-friendly approach and treat visitors to the police station with respect and care.

"It is reassuring that crime rates in the state are decreasing. However, if the police lower their guard, criminals will exploit the situation to escape the law. This must not be allowed," he warned.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that unemployment and lack of opportunities often drive people towards crime, while the real estate sector in cities has contributed to the rise in criminal activities.

The CM also acknowledged the hard work of the police force, emphasising the government’s responsibility towards their welfare. He assured that the government would continue the housing scheme for police personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Parameshwara said, "Karnataka police are recognised as some of the best in the country, effectively tackling numerous challenges.

“During Siddaramaiah's tenure as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, the department received significant support and incentives. When we examined police housing, we found it lacked proper facilities. To address this, the police housing scheme was launched, aiming to provide suitable residences. So far, 46 per cent of the planned housing has been delivered, and the scheme will continue in the coming days."

He mentioned that a request for increased funding has been submitted to the central government. If approved, it would enable the provision of better facilities for police officers and staff.

He urged the police to work harder to bring justice to the public, emphasizing that crime rates in urban areas have been declining.

Highlighting progress in controlling cybercrime, Parameshwara stated, "We have taken significant steps to curb cybercrime. Karnataka is the first state to appoint a DGP-level officer exclusively for the Cybercrime Division. Necessary measures are being taken to prevent data theft."

Parameshwara also emphasised women's and children's safety in urban areas. Under the Nirbhaya Scheme, Rs 650 crore has been spent to install CCTV cameras in Bengaluru.

He praised the police force for ensuring no untoward incidents occurred during New Year celebrations, demonstrating their diligence.

Reiterating the government's commitment to a ‘Drug-Free Karnataka,’ he said, "Drugs worth hundreds of crores have been seized and destroyed. A special operation was launched a month before New Year to combat drug trafficking, and this effort will continue."

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Energy Minister K.J. George, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Dr. K. Govindaraju, MLA Rizwan Arshad, DGP Alok Mohan, Managing Director of the Karnataka Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation K. Ramachandra Rao, and Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor