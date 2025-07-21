Creating chaos has become Congress' habit: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal

New Delhi, July 21 As the Opposition members resorted to sloganeering and trooped into the well of the House in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal hit out at the Congress party, accusing it of disrupting parliamentary proceedings as a political strategy.

“Creating chaos during the session has become a habit of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi himself does not sit in the session,” Pal said, defending the Prime Minister’s approach to parliamentary responsibility.

His remarks come at a time when the Opposition INDIA bloc has demanded direct responses from the Prime Minister on several issues, including Operation Sindoor, the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, and matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to IANS, Pal emphasised that the Prime Minister has consistently fulfilled his responsibilities and only intervenes when appropriate.

“The Prime Minister has been consistently responding and is once again appealing today for the smooth functioning of the Parliament... If a question is related to the Home Ministry, the Home Minister will answer; if it's about Parliamentary Affairs, the concerned minister will respond. And when the Prime Minister needs to speak, such as on the President’s address, he does so,” he said.

On the Opposition’s specific focus on Jammu and Kashmir, Pal highlighted the transformation the region has witnessed post the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

“Today’s question regarding Jammu and Kashmir reflects how the situation under Articles 370 and 35A was viewed globally. Terrorist activities there have nearly ended. Earlier, stone-pelting incidents were common, but now the number of tourists is rising. Significant progress has been made in terms of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir. Elections have been held on time, and the government is taking timely steps,” he said.

The BJP has maintained that it is committed to transparency and debate in Parliament, while also accusing the Opposition of stalling discussions for political mileage.

With 21 sittings planned during this Monsoon Session, tensions remain high as the government aims to push key legislative business, while the Opposition continues to press for accountability from the top.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor