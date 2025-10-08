CREDAI Karnataka to hold Realty Expo 2025 in Bengaluru on Oct 10

Bengaluru, Oct 8 The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Karnataka has announced that it will organise the Realty Expo 2025 on October 10 in Bengaluru.

The event will be held at KTPO, Whitefield, and will be inaugurated at 3.30 p.m. on Friday (October 10) by Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka.

She will also be the Chief Guest. The exhibition will be open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday (October 11 and 12, 2025) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering a one-stop destination for property seekers, investors, and industry professionals.

Bhaskar T. Nagendrappa, President, CREDAI Karnataka, made the announcement in this regard and stated, “The event is poised to be one of the largest and most comprehensive property exhibitions in the state. More than 250 affordable and economical projects will be on display."

The upcoming Realty Expo 2025 aims to further strengthen the relationship between developers and consumers, providing a premier platform to explore investment opportunities and showcase the best of Karnataka’s real estate potential, he stated.

Bengaluru’s suburban zones continue to dominate real estate activity, with the north, east, and south corridors witnessing accelerated development. The northern corridor, in particular, is seeing rapid appreciation, propelled by major infrastructure initiatives such as the Peripheral Ring Road, Airport Metro line, suburban rail, and national highway upgrades. These projects have significantly enhanced connectivity, attracting both homebuyers and investors.

“Earlier, growth followed water; today, it follows infrastructure,” added Nagendrappa.

The event will bring together leading developers, banks and housing finance companies to showcase Karnataka’s evolving real estate landscape across residential, commercial, and infrastructure segments.

Mamta Bharaktiya, Joint Secretary, Mahaveer S. Mehta, Secretary and Anil Nayak, CEO CREDAI Karnataka, were present.

