Credit for development of Lucknow goes to CM Yogi Adityanath: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the credit for the development of Lucknow, Mohanlalganj, went solely to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he was the one who implemented central schemes with sincerity and interest.

"Yogi ji has handled this responsibility with alacrity. You are painted in the colours of Holi and Lucknow is seen painted in the colours of development", Singh remarked during the inauguration/stone laying of 352 development projects worth Rs 1,450 crores.

The Defence Minister said: "Today is an important day for UP, as Yogi Adityanath is completing six years as CM today. There was no chief minister in UP for such a long time. Yogiji has broken the record of Sampurnanand ji by becoming the Chief Minister of UP for the longest time."

Rajnath Singh said that law and order is the first condition and oxygen for development and today people not only inside UP but across the country and the world are aware of the improved law and order situation in the state under the leadership of CM Yogi.

I Saw 'Ab Tak 63' on news portal, won't be surprised if it becomes a century, Rajnath said in a lighter vein.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that one day he saw the heading 'Ab Tak 63' on a news portal, which referred to the killing of 63 dreaded criminals in police encounters.

"The way the cleng is being carried out in UP, I won't be surprised if the number goes to 100 if the culprits do not reform. The work on realising Yogi Adityanath's dream of making UP a one trillion dollar economy is going on fast. Several schemes including roads, sewer plants, service roads etc. are being inaugurated and foundation stones are being laid. This is possible because of the sensitivity of the PM and the understanding of Yogiji", Singh remarked further.

Rajnath Singh said that so far 9 flyovers have been built, three are under construction and 5 new flyovers have been approved. Lucknow City and Charbagh Railway Station have been selected under Amrit Bharat Scheme. It will be developed as a world-class railway station, he informed.

