Crematorium in Hyderabad for dignified last rites of pets

Hyderabad, Dec 6 Authorities in Hyderabad, in partnership with an NGO, have built a crematorium for the dignified last rites of pet animals.

The world-class small animal crematorium with LPG gaseous incineration has come up at the GHMC Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda in LB Nagar Zone.

State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the crematorium.

People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation recognized by the Animal Welfare Board of India, has established the facility at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) allocated land and gave permission to PFA for building the crematorium in order to provide dignified and respectful last rites to beloved pet animals in a scientific manner in accordance with the norms of Pollution Control Board.

GHMC constructed the civil structure while PFA purchased and installed the machinery at its own cost.

The crematorium has a capacity of approximately four dogs for every cycle and the entire cremation process takes about two hours.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board has granted a consent order for establishment and consent for operation which lays out stringent requirements to keep air, water, soil and noise pollution within allowable levels.

The facility has also agreed to abide by all the rules that are periodically specified by TSPCB.

GHMC and PFA have inked a memorandum of understanding under which PFA will charge per owners for the cremation of their cherished animals.

KTR stated that there are some efforts that show the humane face of governance and the initiative of pet animal crematorium is one such.

