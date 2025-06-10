'Cricket celebration stampede - a dark chapter in Karnataka's history', Vijayendra's letter to CM

Bengaluru, June 10 Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has written an open letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, describing the June 4 stampede incident as a dark chapter in the state’s history.

The stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium had claimed 11 lives.

“June 4th was a dark chapter in the history of Karnataka. Due to the irresponsible and reckless decision taken by you and your government, driven by a selfish desire to gain from the craze for cricket, innocent young lives have been lost. Thousands of people who had gathered suffered immense pain and hardship. The deaths of 11 young people, who were meant to bring light to their families and harboured dreams of a bright future, have snatched away their families' peace, leaving parents in perpetual tears. The entire state continues to mourn this incident even now,” Vijayedra states in his letter shared on Tuesday.

"The incident in Bengaluru has tarnished Karnataka's reputation at national and international levels, sending a message that our state is an unsafe place. Despite all this, your statement that the government has no connection to this incident and cannot bear its responsibility reflects an escapist and shamelessly irresponsible attitude. Your brazen clinging to power insults the ethical politics that are a tradition in Karnataka," he slammed.

“You have stated that no untoward incident occurred on the steps of Vidhana Soudha, and therefore the government is not at fault, and that the tragedy happened within the Chinnaswamy Stadium premises. Such words coming from someone with extensive political and administrative experience make us question your maturity. ..Your statement leads those affected by the stampede to ask whether you are the Chief Minister of all of Karnataka or just of Vidhana Soudha. Your tone suggests that police protection is only for you, your cabinet, your family, and your officers, but not for the common people who suffered deaths and injuries near the stadium,” he charged.

Vijayendra criticised the Chief Minister, saying that he had claimed that he did not receive information about the tragedy until two hours later (from 3.50 p.m. to 5.45 p.m.), despite the incident occurring a stone's throw away, which indicated that the administrative system had slipped from his (CM) control and gone astray.

"You cannot evade responsibility with such weak justifications...Your entire administrative system, without even glancing at the clear warning letter from police officials, was swept away by political euphoria, seeking to gain popularity from the huge crowd expected for the cricketer felicitation ceremony. As a result, without reviewing potential accidents that could arise from handling an unplanned situation, your unilateral, dictatorial order forced officials into a helpless position of compliance -- this is the absolute truth known to the entire state,” Vijayendra pointed out.

“Like "treating the buffalo's fever by branding the ox," you suspended five officers, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, making them scapegoats with the ill-conceived notion of appeasing public anger. It is as clear as "a wound on the palm" that this horrific incident occurred due to the irresponsibility of you, your Deputy Chief Minister, and the Home Minister, and by following the advice of your sycophants,” he slammed.

“Even until now, not a single word of remorse has come from your mouth regarding the entire incident. You are projecting the compensation announced for the families of those who lost their lives as a major response, as if it were a forced measure. While your compensation cannot bring back those precious lives to their families, if there is to be at least some justice for these unjust deaths, then you, who hold a high position and made irresponsible decisions, must bear moral responsibility. Otherwise, history will never forgive you,” Vijayendra maintained.

“The High Court has taken suo motu cognizance and commenced an inquiry. You have also ordered a judicial inquiry through retired judges appointed at your discretion. You are employing a tactic of eyewash by conducting an investigation through an administrative system that is under your very control...Apart from the High Court's inquiry, the people of the state have no faith that justice will be served or that the guilty will be punished by any other investigation. This is because you have already demoralised the entire police force by suspending police officers to cling to power. The entire police system, from common constables to officers, has already been hurt by your decisions. It would not be surprising if the already derailed law and order situation further deteriorates in the coming days,” Vijayendra opined.

“I wish to make you realise that it is not too late for you, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who are in a tainted position in the horrific stampede chapter that occurred on June 4 in Karnataka's history, to introspect and consider resigning from your posts. In the history of Karnataka politics, instances where individuals have resigned bearing moral responsibility when accusations arose have been points of dignity for traditional politics,” he stated.

The BJP chief said that Chief Ministers like late S. Nijalingappa, late Veerendra Patil, late D. Devaraj Urs, late Ramakrishna Hegde, late S. R. Bommai, H. D. Deve Gowda, late J. H. Patel, late S. M. Krishna, and B. S. Yeddyurappa, among others, have sat in the Chief Minister's chair and have retained lasting respect and affection in the hearts of the people of Karnataka. "It is the opinion of the people of Karnataka that this tradition should continue. Our demand is that you conduct yourself in a manner that does not violate this,” he underlined.

