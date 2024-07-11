Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal meets Haryana CM

Gurugram, July 11 Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini met Yuzvendra Chahal, a member of the T-20 Cricket World Cup winning team in Gurugram on Thursday.

The Chief Minister congratulated the cricketer on winning the T-20 World Cup and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The Chief Minister also honoured Chahal at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram by presenting him with an Idol of Lord Krishna and a shawl. The Chief Minister adorned Chahal with a medal and expressed his delight, encouraging him to continue bringing glory to Haryana both nationally and internationally.

Chief Minister also announced plans to soon organise a felicitation ceremony for Paralympic athletes and other sportspersons who have made Haryana proud.

He emphasised that Haryana is a land of athletes who consistently excel in international sports, enhancing the nation's reputation worldwide.

Interacting with the Chief Minister, Chahal shared that he has been playing cricket as a bowler for many years. He shared that although his family hails from Jind, they have been residing in Gurugram for the past four years.

Notably, officers present apprised the Chief Minister that Yuzvendra Chahal is the only athlete to have represented India in both chess and cricket. He has competed in the World Youth Chess Championship and plays as a leg-spin bowler for the Indian cricket team.

