Crime against women can't stop with just police action, people need to change: Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Jan 16 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that crime against women cannot be stopped with mere police action and suggested that people need to change to check the social evil.

Addressing media, Parameshwara said: "One has to observe that rapes on women and children indicate a social problem."

"The action needs to be taken at a larger scale. The syllabus in universities should include this aspect. It has to be taught in the schools. This challenge needs a long-term solution which needs to be taken up. It is also a social problem and won't get resolved if police are to arrest a few and lodge cases," Parameshwara pointed out.

He further stressed, "My appeal with concern is the people need to change."

A rape accused, who tried to escape from police custody when he was taken to the crime spot to recreate the scene, was shot in the leg in Torangal town of Karnataka's Ballari district.

According to police, the accused attacked the police personnel when he was brought to the crime scene to conduct mahajar (documenting records regarding the details of a crime scene investigation).

The accused was identified as 26-year-old Manjunath, a resident of Kamalapura in Vijayanagara district.

The incident of rape had taken place on Monday. After getting the complaint, the police formed three teams and Manjunath was arrested in Hulagi of Koppal district.

When he was brought to the crime scene as part of the investigation process, he assaulted police constable Raghupathy and tried to escape.

Police Sub-Inspector Dakesh had opened fire on the accused and shot him in the right leg. The accused had been admitted to the VIMS Hospital.

On January 13, the accused in an inebriated state lured the minor girl and raped her. The accused Manjunath observed the girl's movements and took her away when she was playing in front of her house.

