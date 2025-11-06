Crime Branch cracks down on Nasir gang under MCOCA, key members in custody

New Delhi, Nov 6 In a major breakthrough against organised crime, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled the core structure of the dreaded ‘Nasir Gang’, which had dominated large parts of the Trans-Yamuna region for nearly a decade, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Acting under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, the Inter State Cell of the Crime Branch has arrested key operatives, significantly curbing gang-related violence and extortion in the national Capital.

The case, registered in 2019 (FIR No. 197/2019 at PS Crime Branch), targeted the syndicate’s extensive criminal network led by kingpin Abdul Nasir and his brothers Adil, Nadir, and Shamim alias Badar, along with several hardcore members including Danish Jamal, Asim alias Hashim Baba, Salman alias Matu, and Gulfam.

As many as 14 accused have been arrested so far, most of whom have remained in judicial custody for the past four to five years. Their incarceration, police said, has led to a marked decline in land grabbing, contract killings, and extortion rackets in East Delhi.

According to the Crime Branch, the crackdown has been a continuous operation since 2019, executed through sustained Intelligence-led efforts and multiple arrests across phases. The police have filed six supplementary charge sheets, bringing the total number of chargesheeted accused to 15.

In a recent development, three key absconding members — Adil, Shamim alias Badar, and Saleem Ahmad alias Pistol — were arrested. Saleem, described as a habitual international arms trafficker, allegedly supplied sophisticated weapons to several gangs across Delhi-NCR.

“His role was not limited to local procurement, but involved sophisticated cross-border sourcing of weapons from Pakistan and Nepal, and he was responsible for injecting hundreds of high-calibre pistols into the capital,” the police said in its press note.

“His arrest under MCOCA is a major strategic disruption to the Nepal–Pakistan–Delhi arms trafficking corridor which had been sustaining multiple gang wars and organised crime activities across NCR,” it added.

The arrests of Adil and Shamim, who had been declared Proclaimed Offenders in 2021, have further weakened the gang’s remaining operational links.

“Apart from the primary chargesheet, six supplementary chargesheets have been submitted in this case already, and 15 members of this syndicate have been chargesheeted already,” said DCP Aditya Gautam.

The Crime Branch said the investigation is ongoing and has dealt a “strategic blow” to the organised crime ecosystem in Delhi-NCR.

