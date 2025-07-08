Criminal action to be taken for unauthorised religious places on forest land: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 8 Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Tuesday announced that criminal cases will be filed against those building religious places by encroaching on forest lands in the state.

In a reply to a question by BJP member Pravin Datke during a discussion on the calling attention motion, the minister admitted that the government has received complaints about unauthorised religious places constructed by encroaching on forest lands.

He assured the house that the information regarding encroachment on forest lands will be collected in the next two months, and after investigating the cases, criminal cases will be filed against them, and further action will be taken.

Minister Naik said, "Action will be taken against the institutions that encroach on forest lands and construct religious places, as well as against the individuals who carry out the construction. Action will be taken against the officials who do not take action or cooperate in such unauthorised constructions."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the state government is contemplating giving development works by the Public Works Department to women's cooperative societies.

In a reply to a calling attention motion moved by NCP legislator Prakash Solanke, the Chief Minister said that as per the decision of the Public Works Department in the state, development works worth up to Rs 10 lakh are allocated to labour cooperative societies, educated unemployed engineers and qualified registered regular contractors.

The government has permitted to registration of women's cooperative societies. The government is also considering allocating such work to women's cooperative societies in the future.

The Chief Minister said that a committee of public representatives will be formed to bring more transparency to the allocation of development works. As per the recommendations made by this committee, consistency and transparency will be brought to the allocation of work.

In response to lakhs of suggestions, Water Resources Minister (Godavari and Krishna Basin Development Corporation) Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said that Majalgaon Irrigation Department has a total of 66 projects, including 6 medium, 53 small and 7 Kolhapuri-type dams.

“Through this, the management of 87 thousand 993 irrigation areas is handled by this department. The Executive Engineer of this department approved the procurement list of 148 essential works worth less than Rs 10 lakh. Instructions will be given to submit the inquiry report on the allocation of works within 15 days. Appropriate action will be taken after the report,” said Minister Patil.

