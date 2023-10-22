Criminal involved in 16 cases held after encounter in Noida

Noida, Oct 22 A criminal involved in 16 cases, including of robbery, theft, and under various sections of the Arms Act, was arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar police following an exchange of fire, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Rajendra, a.k.a Lallu alias Leelu, a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

"On Sunday, during a police check, Rajendra was arrested by the Knowledge Park police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar," said a senior police officer.

"The arrest was made after the accused attempted to escape on a motorcycle and during the pursuit, fired at the police team. In self-defence, the police fired shots, hitting the accused in the leg. The injured was sent to the hospital for treatment," the officer said.

"Police have also recovered an illegal firearm, a .315 bore live cartridge, and a .315 bore empty cartridge," the officer added.

