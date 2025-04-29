Criminal nabbed after six years in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 29 The Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested a criminal, who had been absconding for the last six years, in connection with a case regarding theft.

The accused was arrested in 2017, but after he got bail, he did not surrender before the court and lived in disguise.

The accused was identified as Arun Kumar, a native of Palwal district in Haryana.

Later, he was announced a bail jumper and proclaimed an offender.

"The accused was absconding for nearly six years. He was arrested by Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjeev, posted at Sector-37 police station, Gurugram, at Palwal on Tuesday," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar, said.

Earlier on Monday, the Gurugram police had also arrested an accused who was absconding for 25 years, and a reward of Rs 10,000 was also announced on his arrest.

The accused was identified as Thapa, alias Rajkumar, of Nepal.

According to the police, on October 2, 1997, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the City police station in Gurugram.

However, in this case, Thapa was arrested, but after getting bail, he did not surrender before the court and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court, and a reward of Rs 10,000 was also announced by Gurugram Police for his arrest.

The matter was under investigation, and police nabbed the accused from near Sahara Mall, Gurugram, on Monday, police said.

During police questioning of the accused, it was found that to evade arrest, he lived in various places in Nepal and Assam by changing his name and identity so that the police could not identify him.

From the observation of the criminal record of the accused, it was found that six cases are registered against the accused in Gurugram under various sections, including the Arms Act and robbery.

