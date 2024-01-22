Criminal released from prison in Dec arrested again for snatching sprees in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 22 A 19-year-old teenager, who was released from prison in December, was again arrested for snatching sprees in south Delhi, an official said on Monday, adding that he used to especially target women moving alone.

The accused was identified as Dhanus, a resident of Madangir. He was previously involved in 17 cases of robbery, snatching and theft registered across the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said that to curb the incidents of snatching in the South District, a team of the Special Staff was specifically tasked to gather key inputs through analysis of CCTV footage, sensitise the local informers and collect human as well as technical intelligence.

They were also directed to keep a watch on criminals released from jail, out on bail or on parole.

“While the team was working on the recent cases, they collected the footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the incident sites and analysed it. They got key inputs and dug out some more important inputs through manual as well as technical surveillance,” said the DCP.

“The team worked on all aspects of the cases. The movements/routes of the suspected snatchers were identified on the basis of CCTV footage, which led the team to the face of an accused person indulging in an incident of snatching,” the DCP added.

The photo of the accused person was developed and circulated through the police network to get his identity.

“Local sources were deployed and human intelligence was collected. The efforts of the team bore fruit when through manual intelligence the accused was identified as Dhanus. Through surveillance and technical analysis the location of the accused was zeroed down,” said the DCP.

On January 20, a raid was conducted and Dhanus was arrested from Dakshinpuri.

“Four mobile phones were recovered from his possession and on checking they were found to be snatched/stolen,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor