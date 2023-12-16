Criminal shot dead in Bihar court, wanted to follow the footsteps of Bahubali Anant Singh

Patna, Dec 16 An under trial prisoner, gunned down by two assailants inside court premises in Bihar's Danapur on Friday, was a notorious criminal involved in murder, contract killing, loot, dacoity and other crimes and wanted to become like former 'Bahubali' MLA Anant Singh, officials said.

This is the reason why the deceased, identified as Abhishek Kumar, himself adopted the name "Chote Sarakar", as Anant Singh was also known by the name.

Abhishek Kumar was infamous in Bihta, Bikram, Pali and adjoining regions of Patna district and wanted to build a gang in the region.

Police said that Abhishek and his brother Rahul Kumar were in jail for taking 'supari' (contract) to kill a girl last year. Interestingly, the supari was given by a former MLA to kill his own daughter.

He was being produced in the court in this case when he was shot dead.

"The two attackers came from Muzaffarpur and were waiting for Abhishek to arrive at the Danapur court premises. As soon as he reached there, one of them attacked him with a weapon but the security personnel managed to overpower him. However, the other accused, who was some distance away from the spot, took advantage of the chaos and shot him," Patna's SSP Rajiv Mishra said.

"The security personnel managed to nab the other accused too but till that time, Abhishek had lost his life. One of the attackers also sustained a gunshot injury in his leg and was admitted in hospital for treatment," he added.

The SSP said that the accused were being questioned to find out the motive of the murder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor