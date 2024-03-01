Criminal wanted for attempted murder of two Delhi cops nabbed

New Delhi, March 1 A man, wanted for attempted murder of two Delhi Police officers, was nabbed from an underground hideout in his house in the Shahdara area, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Vimal Kumar, a resident of Jwala Nagar, Shahdara and an active 'Bad Character' of Vivek Vihar police station and involved in 23 criminal cases.

A police official said that on June 29, 2023, specific input was received regarding the presence of externee, Vimal Kumar, at his house in Vivek Vihar and intelligence also came in regard to his selling illicit liquor.

"Vimal Kumar was a notorious bootlegger, who had been externed from the territory of Delhi due to his regular involvement in Excise Act offences," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Surendra Chaudhary, said.

Acting on the input, a police team went to the house of the accused to ascertain the facts and to nab the externee.

"Reaching the spot, the police team enquired about Vimal Kumar but instead of co-operating with the police officials, his family members attacked the police team and the accused, along with his family members, beat up the police personnel," the DCP said.

Two police personnel had sustained serious injuries and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, was registered. Vimal Kumar was since absconding but on Wednesday, he was nabbed from the underground hideout on the ground floor of his house and accessed through the cupboard in the room. On interrogation, he disclosed that he came to his house to meet his family.

