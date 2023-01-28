Criminal wanted for robberies in UP, Delhi, Haryana arrested after police encounter in Agra

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the prime accused in several cases of robbery across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh police made the arrest on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after receiving a tipoff. The accused is a resident of Bhajanpura in Delhi under Yamuna Vihar Police Station. He was arrested following an encounter in which he sustained an injury in his right leg while attempting to flee.

Two pistols, three magazines, four hollow cartridges and eight live cartridges were seized from the accused during checking at the Bichpuri post. A white-coloured car was also seized from the accused.

The arrested is accused of being involved in the looting of a goldsmith in Lohamandi area under Agra Police Station.

On preliminary interrogation, the arrested man confessed to have committed motorcycle thefts in three states of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh along with five incidents of robbery while holding the victims at gunpoint in the past two months.

Investigations revealed that on January 21, the accused accompanied by two of his accomplices entered a jewellery shop in Lohamandi market and looted six gold chains at gunpoint. While fleeing, the victim raised an alarm and the miscreants were surrounded by passersby and other shopkeepers. They opened fire injuring four people in the process before fleeing.

The arrested is also an accused in the robbery of a businessman in the Sarai Khwaja police station area in Faridabad in Haryana where a businessman was shot. On January 4, three miscreants riding black Apache motorcycles and wearing helmets and masks, looted a grocery merchant and shot him and robbed him of cash and escaped with his scooty. The miscreants who fled with the businessmen's scooty abandoned the vehicle and fled after reaching a certain point, police said.

Police have launched a search operation to arrest the other accused in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor