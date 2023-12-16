Criminal who opened fire at Delhi property dealer's office amid extortion bid held

New Delhi, Dec 16 The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Friday arrested the criminal, who fired about 45 rounds at the office of a property dealer in Delhi and demanded for a Rs 2 crore ransom on behalf of Himanshu aka Bahu of the Naveen Bali-Cheeta Baland gang.

According to the Crime Branch officials, Subhash was arrested from MDU University area in Haryana’s Rohtak after a trap was laid there on the basis of information about his presence.

During sustained interrogation, Subhash disclosed that he, along with his other associates, fired on the owner of Om Properties near Dwarka Mor here.

Police also said that Subhash also disclosed that he had parked a scooty along with illegal weapon in bushes near Dhulsiras-Chhawla jungle road.

The sharpshooter had, on December 13, opened fire upon the property dealer, who was sitting in his office. After firing more than 10 rounds, the accused handed over a slip on which extortion demand of Rs 2 crore was mentioned.

Police also said that around 35 cartridges hit the walls, ceiling, and glass door of the office and around 10 live cartridges were also found there.

During the course of interrogation, Subhash disclosed that he entered the world of crime in 2011. He was involved in many cases of violence in his village, later robbed a car in Haryana's Meham, and in 2016, murdered Surender, a resident of Panipat, over some personal issues. Arrested and sent to jail, he, in 2017, met Himanshu in Rohtak jail and then, came in contact of his other associates.

"While he was in jail, some persons of his village misbehaved with his family members and he wanted to take revenge on them. After coming out of jail in February this year, as per direction of associates of Himanshu, he downloaded an application on his mobile phone and received a call of Himanshu on the app. Himanshu also directed him to meet his other gang members to execute the assigned task. Then, on the direction of Himanshu, he, along with other associates, opened fire at the office of Om Property," a Crime Branch official said.

The police said that Subhash was found involved in five cases in Haryana and with his arrest, two cases of Delhi have been solved.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor