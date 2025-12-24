Criminals on the run, remaining will be driven out in three months: Bihar Dy CM

Patna, Dec 24 After assuming charge of the Home Ministry in the Nitish Kumar government, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been in continuous action mode and has repeatedly asserted that strict action will be taken against criminals in Bihar.

On Wednesday, Samrat Choudhary made a strong claim on the law-and-order situation, stating that most criminals have already fled the state, and the remaining ones will be driven out within the next three months.

Samrat Choudhary made these remarks while attending the seventh death anniversary program of former Union Minister Jai Narayan Nishad, where he also launched a sharp attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“The work of some criminals is still going on secretly, but now my only job is to fix the crime situation in Bihar. I am here to clean up the mess and run a cleanliness drive. Some criminals have already fled, and I will definitely drive out those who remain within the next three months,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that every section of society in Bihar wants good governance, adding that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always prioritised good governance, and the present government is committed to strengthening law and order.

Taking a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samrat Choudhary referred to the free electricity scheme, stating that before the formation of the NDA government, they had promised 125 units of free electricity to the people of Bihar.

“The government is currently spending around Rs 19,000 crore on this scheme. Earlier, Nitish Kumar provided electricity subsidies costing around Rs 16,000 crore. We have increased the expenditure by Rs 3,000 crore,” he said.

He added that every household in Bihar is benefiting from 125 units of free electricity, including opposition leaders.

“Even when Lalu Prasad Yadav receives his electricity bill, 125 units are free,” Choudhary remarked.

Recalling the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav as Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary said that Lalu was once a powerful Chief Minister and had famously remarked, ‘If there is no flood, how will we eat fish?’

“In contrast, the Nitish Kumar government has worked so effectively that Bihar has now surpassed several states in fish production. Soon, Bihar will also begin exporting fish to Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

